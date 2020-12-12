Chloe Saxon Sizzles In Strapless Pink Thong Bathing Suit At The Beach

Chloe Saxon returned to her Instagram account on Saturday morning. The curvy model kicked off the weekend with two steamy shots of herself on the beach, which her fans seemed to love.

In the racy pics, Chloe looked smoking hot as she opted for a strapless pink thong bathing suit. The garment featured an animal-print and clung tightly to her busty chest. The swimwear flaunted her massive cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The suit tied around her tiny waist and was cut high over her voluptuous hips while showing off her thick thighs and perfectly round booty. She added a matching sheer robe over top of the outfit, and sported a pair of hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her hip pushed out dramatically. She allowed one arm to hang at her side as the other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair while she gave a steamy stare into the camera. The second shot featured her posing with her backside toward the lens as she looked over her shoulder and arched her back.

In the background of the pics, a white sand beach could be seen. Some large umbrellas and white lounge chairs were also visible, as well as a clear, blue sky overhead. Chloe geotagged her location as Dubai.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends. They fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder in the shots.

Chloe’s 891,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their approval for the snaps. The post garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section with over 200 remarks.

“Hey! Your Instagram is AMAZING,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous babe,” another stated.

“I like your fashion style,” a third social media user gushed.

“Slay all day,” a fourth person quipped.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for sporting sexy styles in nearly all of her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked in a barely there pink satin lingerie set with thong bottoms as she posed on top of a bed. That post was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 30,000 likes and over 590 comments.