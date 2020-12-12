‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Flashes Toned Bod In Leopard-Print Bra & Spandex Shorts

Alica Schmidt showed off her athletic build in a racy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday morning. The “world’s sexiest athlete” slayed in the throwback pic.

In the sexy snap, Alica wowed her followers as she rocked a leopard-print sports bra that clung to her chest. The garment featured a high neckline and thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of skintight black spandex shorts. The bottoms hugged her narrow hips and petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and sculpted abs were also on full display in the photo.

Although the style was a sporty one, she did add a bit of glam to it with a small pair of earrings and rings on her fingers. She also rocked bracelets on both wrists and a pair of black sneakers with pink trim.

Alica sat on a track for the shot. She had both of her knees bent and her legs apart. Both of her hands were placed behind her for balance as she shifted her weight to the side and tilted her head while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Alica revealed that she was missing the warmer days of summer, and admitted that the photo was a throwback.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulder while tied into a ponytail high over her head.

Alica’s over 1.5 million followers immediately began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 53,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 remarks about the pic during that time.

“My favorite,” one follower stated.

“You’re so beautiful,” another gushed.

“Warmer days are great but you are spectacular!” a third comment read.

“Incredible and stunning,” a fourth user wrote.

The model often shows off her gym-honed physique in racy looks for her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking tight workout gear, teeny tops, and sexy dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a stunning black dress with two thigh-high slits up the sides. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s been liked more than 85,000 times and earned over 960 comments.