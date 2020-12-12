‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Heats Up Instagram In An Itty-Bitty White Bikini

Love Is Blind contestant Giannina Gibelli heated up her Instagram page this week with a series of bikini-clad snaps that have proved hard to ignore.

Taking to her account on Friday, December 11, the 27-year-old stunned her massive online audience with a trio of photos that saw her showing some serious skin. The images were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag, where Giannina took advantage of the beautiful weather by heading outside to soak up some sun.

In the first snap, the blond bombshell was seen sitting on top of a textured cement ledge underneath the shade of several towering palm trees. She rocked a scanty white bikini from Emily Ratajakowski’s Inamorata Women line that popped against her deep tan. It included a balconette-style top with ruched cups that sat low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage as well as her bronzed decolletage. A deeper cut fell in the middle of her bust as well, teasing another glimpse at her voluptuous assets as she worked the camera.

The matching bottoms of Giannina’s swimwear were equally as risque, if not more. The piece boasted a thin panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and curvy hips well on display for her audience to admire. The number also featured a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The second photo of the set oozed seductive vibes as the Venezuelan beauty was seen lying on her back across the ledge. She was in profile to the camera and posed with her arms up above her head and her legs bent while arching her back in an alluring manner. The position revealed the daringly cheeky cut of her bikini bottoms that let her enviable booty hang out nearly in its entirety, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page.

For the final shot, Giannina stood with her bare feet on the sidewalk, propping herself up on her toes in an effort to elongate her petite frame. She pushed her hips out to the side, emphasizing her killer curves while gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare.

In the caption, the reality television star asked her followers to choose which of the snaps was their favorite, to which many happily obliged.

“TWO. I am dying that one is so hot,” one person wrote.

“I’d frame 2 and put it in my bathroom,” quipped another fan.

“3! All are amazing though,” a third follower remarked.

Giannina’s boyfriend Damian Powers, whom she met through Love Is Blind, also made an appearance in the comments section to let her know that he enjoyed all three of the skin-baring snaps.

The post has also amassed more than 81,000 likes within 24 hours of going live.