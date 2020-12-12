Vivica A. Fox, 56, Slays In Cleavage-Baring Top & Miniskirt With Knee-High Boots

Vivica A. Fox thrilled her Instagram followers with a sexy new shot to kick off the weekend. The actress showcased her curves as she looked dressed to kill in the update.

In the racy pics, Vivica, 56, slayed in a cleavage-baring top. The blazer featured a black and gray pattern and large buttons down the front, which she left undone a bit to flaunt her busty chest. She wore a black bra underneath.

She added a matching miniskirt that hugged her curvy hips snugly and wrapped tightly around her slim waist. The garment fell high over her muscular thighs and put her toned legs on full display.

Vivica jazzed up the look with a pair of black knee-high boots with metal buttons down the front. She also rocked multiple rings on her fingers and a thick chain around her neck. She completed the style with a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Vivica stood with both of her hands on her hips and a sassy expression on her face. The second shot featured her with her legs crossed and some bright red lipstick.

The third photo saw Vivica sitting on a wooden tabletop with her legs crossed. She placed her hands behind her for balance as she shifted her weight to one side. The final shot was similar, but showed the actress sporting a bright smile.

In the caption of the post, Vivica revealed where all of the pieces of her ensemble were from and wished her followers a good weekend. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Vivica’s over 1.5 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The pics garnered more than 2,300 likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to leave nearly 90 comments during that time.

“Looking Good Vivica,” one follower stated.

“She is gorgeous and sexy,” declared another.

“Love those boots,” a third user wrote.

“Such a classy Lady,” a fourth comment read.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking body-baring outfits that show some skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica recently got the pulses of her admirers racing when she rocked a tight pink turtleneck dress with camo boots. To date, that post has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 560 comments.