Vicky Aisha Is A Goth Bombshell In Strappy Lingerie & Black Wig: ‘Something A Little Different’

Blond beauty Vicky Aisha showed off a different look in her most recent Instagram update on December 11, giving off sultry Goth babe vibes in black lingerie and a matching wig. The Aussie model showcased her tremendous curves while posing with her hip cocked and her thighs crossed, putting on a vixenish display as she parted her lips and gazed seductively into the camera.

Vicky smoldered in a super low-cut bra that exposed her ample cleavage and showed off her under breast tattoo. The item provided support to her shapely chest thanks to its contour cups and underwire design, sporting a sexy push-up effect that spotlighted her buxom assets. A pair of short strings connected the cups, further drawing the eye to her busty curves and elegant ink.

On her lower half, Vicky wore a high-cut lingerie bottom featuring see-through mesh inserts that created a revealing v shape. The number had a low waistline that fell past her belly button and narrow sides that stretched above her hip bones, accentuating her waist. A set of straps extended from the middle in either direction, crossing over her tummy and highlighting her midriff. The straps were linked through a metallic decoration and disappeared into the sides of the panties, forming a pair of cut outs with the scooped waistline.

Vicky completed the smoking-hot look with a coordinating sheer cover-up, which she coquettishly let slide down her upper arms. The bombshell held her hands close to her body, using the dark fabric to emphasize her bodacious hips. The pose directed attention to the tattoo covering her thigh, while also leaving the tats on her shoulders and arms on display.

The 29-year-old was snapped against an edgy pattern backdrop that complemented her attire. The black-and-white photo was cropped mid-thigh, keeping the focus on her hourglass shape. Her hair was styled in blunt bangs and framed her gorgeous facial features, highlighting her stirring gaze.

Vicky accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, inviting fans show their appreciation for the saucy look with black heart emoji. Her admirers proceeded to fill the comments section with dark hearts, and gushed over her hotness.

“Morticia, eat your heart out!” penned one Instagrammer.

“Hell yea! Making this my lockscreen!” said another devotee.

“Old school retro vibes, I love it! You look great in it,” chimed in a third follower.

The model also updated fans regarding the progress on her dream home, revealing she will be installing black frame windows.

“Idk if any of y’all find this interesting at all haha but it’s exciting to me.”

The update reeled in an enthused response from her supporters, garnering more than 31,800 likes and a little over 500 messages.

“Love the updates! Keep em coming and I hope you have an amazing weekend!” one person wrote regarding her words.