Nikki Reed Goes Pantsless In Oversized Cardigan For Stunning New Snap

Nikki Reed opted for a steamy new look in her latest Instagram snapshot on Friday. The Twilight actress looked stunning as she showed some skin in a colorful outfit.

In the sexy snap, Nikki opted to go pantsless as she sported a vibrant, oversized cardigan sweater. The garment featured a pink, black, and green color pattern with puffy sleeves that cuffed around her wrists.

The sweater also included large buttons down the front, which she kept fastened. The neckline showcased just a hint of skin, as the garb fell above her knees and showed off her long, lean legs. She decided to go barefoot for the shot, and accessorized her style with a beige hat on her head and layered chains around her neck.

Nikki sat on a large concrete structure for the photo. She had her knees bent and one leg crossed over the other. However, her thighs were apart. She placed a hand on the brim of her hat, while the other rested on her lap. Her head was tilted downward and her eyes appeared to be closed as she wore a flirty smirk on her face.

In the background of the picture, a wire fence with wooden posts could be seen, as well as a sunlit sky. In the caption, Nikki called her outfit a “pop” of color.

She wore her long, brown hair styled in loose curls that spilled out from under her hat. The locks fell down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Nikki’s over 3.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 75,000 times with in the first 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“You are really so beautiful it’s unreal and you are such an inspiring and amazing person,” one follower stated.

“Love the colours!! So vibrant,” another wrote.

“You’re such an inspiring person, glad to have you as my role model,” a third comment read.

“You can just wear anything,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress — who is married to Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder — also has her own jewelry line. The brand, which is called Bayou With Love, is made from recycled gold found in technology and produced in Los Angeles.

Nikki often models her creations in her online photos. The jewelry has become a huge favorite among her loyal fans, who can buy the products via Instagram.