‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Pics From Her Very ‘Different’ Nursery For Her Baby Boy

The 'Dancing with the Stars' mirrorball champion designed a special room for her baby boy.

Witney Carson shared stunning photos of her baby boy’s nursery weeks before she is due to give birth.

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who is expecting her first child with her husband Carson McAllister in January, took to her Instagram page to share pics of the special design she came up with for her son’s room. The 27-year-old mom-to-be cradled her bump as she posed next to an olive green crib with white bedding and a blue striped blanket hanging on the rail in the neutrally decorated space.

In close-up up photos, Witney’s followers could see a stuffed lion animal was propped on a pillow in the crib and artwork above the baby’s bed that included framed prints of a jeep, a lion, and a stunning watercolor of the McAllister family, which included Witney’s late father-in-law standing next to Jesus as he gazed at his new grandson. There was also a framed graphic that said “To the moon & back” as well as a large “I love you” scroll.

In comments to the post, fans raved about the unique and beautiful room, with many zeroing in on the tribute to Witney’s late father-in-law, Kevin, who passed away in 2018 from cancer.

“OMG that watercolor of your father in law,” one fan wrote.

“The picture with Grandpa and Jesus,” another added. “So beautiful.”

Others speculated on the baby’s name based on the décor.

“The lions make me think you’re going to name him Leo,” a fan wrote. “Wild guess. Congrats on the nursery!”

Witney gave further details on her inspiration for the nursery in an interview with People.

The Dancing With the Stars veteran said she worked with designer Lindy Allen for a “neutral but warm and different” design featuring earth tones. She also revealed that she and her husband built the accent wall behind the crib and spent days nailing boards on the wall, sanding, and painting.

As for the artwork, Witney revealed that the lion portrait was a family heirloom painted by her husband’s aunt and passed down to her child. The new watercolor painting, by Watercolors By Bree, is of Carson’s dad and Jesus handing the new parents their newborn son.

The pro dancer said the “saddest” part of her pregnancy journey was knowing that her child’s grandfather is no longer on earth, but she added that he will always be alive in her future childrens’ hearts. Witney explained that she didn’t want her son’s nursery to be just “any” room and that she wanted it to be special.