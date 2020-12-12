Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Taut Tummy In Nude Bra & Skintight Leggings

Khloe Kardashian looks like she’s been putting in some work at the gym. The reality star flaunted her incredible body as she rocked a skintight ensemble for her latest Instagram post on Saturday morning.

In the sexy snap, Khloe looked smoking hot as she opted for a nude sports bra. The garment clung tightly to her chest and boasted a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of matching leggings that fit her body like a glove. The bottoms hugged her curvaceous hips tightly and wrapped around her taut tummy while showcasing her rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Khloe added a bit of flair to the look by rocking a long-sleeved shirt, which she left unbuttoned to flash her killer physique. She also sported a large necklace and a pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Khloe stood under an archway for the shot. She had her hip pushed out dramatically and one knee bent as she arched her back slightly. She placed one hand behind her head and left her other arm hanging at her side as she stared into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, some French doors could be seen. Green foliage also flanked her as she showed off her modeling skills in her Good American ensemble.

Her long, brown hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Khloe’s 123 million followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 1 million likes within the first nine hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 3,200 messages during that time.

“WORK IT KOKO,” one follower wrote.

“I love you so so very much koko,” declared another.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL,” a third social media user gushed.

“Stone cold fox,” a fourth person commented.

Fans of the reality star know that she’s very active on social media. She’s often seen posing in racy outfits, hanging out with her family, or sharing inspiring quotes with her supporters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently shared some videos of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, carrying bags of toys into a donation center as they looked happy to help the less fortunate this holiday season. The mother and daughter toted in their donations, with promises of more to come in her IG story clips.