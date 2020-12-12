Paula Manzanal Shows Off Insane Curves In Barely Fitting Leopard-Print Bikini

Former Miss Peru and famous model Paula Manzanal Cartwright went scantily clad in her latest Instagram update on December 10, displaying her insane curves in an itty-bitty leopard-print bikini that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure. The 27-year-old tantalized fans with a steamy mirror selfie wherein she spotlighted her perfect hourglass shape, sending her audience into a meltdown.

The blond bombshell crammed her buxom chest into a tight halterneck top, which featured teeny ruched cups of a unique shape. They were similar to a half-moon and barely contained her busty curves, causing her bosom to spill out on all sides. The cups were spaced widely apart, connecting through a pair of black strings that perfectly framed her deep cleavage. The one on top formed a rectangle with the spaghetti straps going around her neck, creating a geometric décolletage which Paula adorned with a coquettish locket necklace.

The revealing swimwear was complete with a minuscule bikini bottom that exposed her toned tummy and showed off her voluptuous hips and thighs. The high-cut number had a small ruched front that only covered the essential parts of her body. It boasted narrow sides that matched the dark straps on her top, which dug into her hip bones emphasizing her sinuous physique. One of them was adorned with a discrete O-ring detail, which harmonized with the shiny piercing in her belly button.

Paula exuded a sexy air of nonchalance as she tucked one hand behind her head. She stretched her midsection and closed her legs, teasing her thigh gap. Her hair looked tousled, spilling down her back and around her neck in messy streaks. The babe held up a camera in front of her face, concealing her beautiful features almost entirely. This ensured all eyes were fixed on her bodacious silhouette, which was perfectly showcased in the half-body shot.

The stunner captioned the selfie with a leopard emoji. She added an Ibiza, Spain geotag to her post.

The smoking-hot update sent followers into a frenzy, garnering over 77,600 likes and 650-plus comments — significantly more than many of her most recent uploads. Plenty of her supporters left gushing messages wherein they complimented Paula’s curvaceous figure. Others made use of emoji to express their admiration for her seductive appearance, including fellow models Vicky Aisha and Nina Serebrova, who commented three flames and three heart-eyes, respectively.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” wrote one devotee.

“That’s absolutely beautiful,” another Instagrammer said of the steamy snap.

“You are a special girl… unique and rare! you find a way to always amaze me!” chimed in a third fan.

“Pretty face, Perfect body,” remarked a fourth follower, who tagged Paula in their post to make sure she wouldn’t miss it.