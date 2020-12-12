Here’s Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Carrie and husband Mike don't often share snaps of their young boys.

Carrie Underwood opened up about why her and husband Mike Fisher’s two children aren’t plastered all over their social media accounts. The country superstar spoke about her decision to keep 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob away from the spotlight in a new interview, despite the former appearing on her Christmas album, My Gift, and HBO Max special, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.

Carrie told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she and the former Nashville Predators captain will often have discussions about “what’s worth it” when it comes to posting pictures and videos of their kids, as they usually only share media with their faces obscured.

“I don’t want to plaster my children all over everything I do ’cause they’re gonna live their own lives and they’re gonna have their own things,” the “Something In The Water” singer explained.

“I would never want anything I do or post or whatever to come back to haunt them or embarrass them when they’re older.”

But Carrie’s not averse to showing off her children online and on TV completely.

“There’s certain things it’s like, ‘Ughh, I need them to be part of that,'” she said.

One such thing being her Holiday album and special, where she teamed up with Isaiah for a duet of “Little Drummer Boy.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Carrie spoke about if her little boy could potentially follow in her footsteps as a singer, admitting that “he loves music” and “has a lyrical mind.”

She added that he loves to make up his own songs and teased that she’s excited to “see where that takes him in life.”

The American Idol Season 4 winner also gushed over his singing chops and said he did a “great job” in the studio with her, revealing how pure she found it that he sang straight from his heart just because he wanted to.

“He loves singing, so I feel like you can really hear that in the song,” she said.

Earlier this week, Carrie shared another peek into her life at home as a mom of two when she revealed her bizarre Christmas gift from her husband, which she received a few days early.

The “Blown Away” hitmaker said her husband got her two cows this year and that Isaiah had named them.

She told Country Now and other media that the youngster called them brownie and Oreo based on their colors because one is brown and the other is black and white.