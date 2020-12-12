Cindy Crawford Shares Epic Throwback With Jon Bon Jovi From Their ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’ Music Video

The gorgeous pair ruled MTV nearly 30 years ago with a cozy Christmas video.

Cindy Crawford got nostalgic with a throwback pic alongside Jon Bon Jovi.

The supermodel, 54, shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her famous music video shoot for the song “Please Come Home for Christmas” with the Bon Jovi frontman. In the pic, the then 26-year-old model sat on a couch next to the rocker in a room decorated with a Christmas tree and a stocking-adorned fireplace. Famed photographer Herb Ritts also appeared in the photo.

In the caption to the post, Crawford recalled the fun shoot for the Christmas tune, which was part of a compilation album for charity back in 1992.

Bon Jovi’s song was included on the A Very Special Christmas 2 album, which raised funds for Special Olympics. Fashion photographer Ritts shot the video, which featured the era’s best-looking rock star and model rolling around under the Christmas tree.

You can see Crawford’s vintage photo below.

In the comments section, several followers told Crawford they were “jealous” of her when she worked with Bon Jovi back in the day.

“You were (are!!) the luckiest woman in the world in this video,” one fan wrote.

“You were everywhere, Cindy, ” another admirer wrote. “Your reign on pop culture cannot be denied. I’ve always been a fan since the first time I saw you in a catalog.”

“You were both my favorite!” a third commenter chimed in. “He was my crush during my teens and Cindy was my favorite model! The most beautiful of all the 90’s models!! I was looking so much up to her!”

“Wow bet there was chemistry between you two,” another fan teased.

It should be noted that Bon Jovi has been married to his wife Dorothea Hurley since 1989 and Crawford was married to actor Richard Gere at the time.

This is not the first time Crawford has shared a throwback from the shoot. In 2017 she shared a snap of her wearing a crop top and a Santa hat, and another as she snuggled with the married dad of four back in the day.

“Cozying up to @jonbonjovi for a good cause,” she captioned the Instagram post, seen here. “Fun fact: His ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’ video shot by @HerbRitts helped support @BestBuddies!”

Nearly 30 years after working with Crawford on that very special song, Bon Jovi still has plenty of Christmas spirit. He recently thrilled his Instagram fans with a piano rendition of the holiday classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”