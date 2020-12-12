Olivia Pierson Shows Off Insane Curves In Gray Underwear

Olivia Pierson wowed her 3.1 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update in which she flaunted her killer physique. The new snap, which was posted on December 12, showed the former WAGS star rocking new lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, one that revealed a generous amount of skin.

In the post, Olivia wore a gray bra-and-panty combo boasting padded cups that barely contained her perky breasts. It had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. Narrow straps clung to her shoulders for support, but her heavy chest stretched out the piece. The thick stretchable band along the sides had the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported light blue jeans that she pulled down to expose her matching undies. The panties featured a thick waistband that sat low on her curvy hips, and the undergarment also highlighted her flat midsection and chiseled abs. Like the brassiere, the brand’s logo was printed on the thick stretchable band that hugged her slender frame.

The Canadian model was photographed indoors in nothing but her sexy intimates. The room was well-lit — and the white walls — made the room bright, perfect for indoor photography.

In the snapshot, Olivia posed by standing in front of the wall. She raised both of her arms over her head and placed her left wrist over her right hand. The angle showed mostly her left side to the camera, as well as her flawless armpits. The babe slightly crossed her thighs as she looked straight into the camera with a fierce expression on her face.

Olivia left her brunette hair down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She let the long strands fall on her back. She wore a pair of dangling earrings and several rings with her skimpy ensemble.

Olivia paired the picture with a short caption, where she wrote a few words about her weekend. She also added a black and white heart emoji and tagged Lounge Underwear in the photo.

The update proved to be popular with her fans, as the post quickly garnered more than 22,000 likes and received over 200 comments. Some online admirers raved about her sheer display of skin, expressing their thoughts about her incredibly fit body in the comments section. Many used words, while others dropped a combination of emoji.

“What a nice way to start my weekend! You look so lovely and so sexy!! WOW!” a follower wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so hot! Your eyes look so stunning! I want to get lost just by staring at them,” commented another fan.

“Body goals. Thick — just the way I like it,” a third social media user added.