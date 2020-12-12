Nicole Thorne Flashes Ample Cleavage & Incredible Booty In Lacy White Lingerie

On Saturday, December 12, Aussie model Nicole Thorne updated her Instagram page with two new photos from her Whitsundays Islands vacation, thrilling followers in sexy lingerie. The gorgeous brunette treated her eager audience to a front-to-back view of her flawless figure, flaunting her buxom curves and sizzling derrière while posing on a couch.

The first snap captured Nicole from the front and saw her sitting with her legs closed and her knees turned to the side. The busty beauty spotlighted her ample chest in a skimpy white bra featuring revealing demi-cups made out of sheer lace. The white number had a super low neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center, while also flashing a tantalizing amount of sideboob.

Although the top was see-through, Nicole made sure to blur out her privates to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy. She paired the piece with a coordinating thong, which dipped dangerously low in the front and sported narrow sides that came up above her hips.

Nicole appeared to be outdoors, as suggested by the blurred island seascape reflected in the massive window behind her. Her bottom rested comfortably on a gray cushion, while several matching throw pillows rested at her back. The babe posed with her hands on her waist, emphasizing her perfect hourglass shape. Her voluptuous thigh was also highlighted, as was her taut midriff. She shot a smoldering gaze at the photographer, slightly parting her pursed lips in a provocative expression. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, adding to her sultry vibe.

The 30-year-old turned her side to the camera in the second pic, showing off her sculpted waistline as she looked over her shoulder with an intense stare. She seemed to be on her knees and settled into a slight slouch, arching her back and grazing her thigh with her fingers. The angle afforded a better look at her scanty lingerie bottom, whose cheeky design exposed her peachy buns. Her dark tresses spilled over her back in loose waves, framing her face and calling attention to her striking features.

The double update was very well received by her fans, amassing more than 8,380 likes in just three hours. Plenty of her followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section, leaving 133 messages.

“Omg you look insane,” gushed one person.

“Always hot and sexy,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“So so beautiful,” raved a third devotee.

“Aside from being extremely sexy, what else do you do for a living?” asked a fourth Instagrammer.

Nicole previously gave her online admirers a different look at the tantalizing lingerie in a full-body snap shared December 10, showing off her endless pins as she knelt on the couch and hugged her chest. That upload was another big hit, racking up over 11,600 likes and 166 comments to date.