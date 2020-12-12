Jessica Simpson Sizzles While Pantsless In Thigh-High Boots

Jess wowed in thigh-baring heels with no pants.

Jessica Simpson gave a peek at her toned legs as she went pantsless on Instagram this week. A gorgeous photo posted by her lifestyle and clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, on December 11 showed the mom of three as she sizzled in a teddy bear coat and thigh-high boots during a professional shoot.

Jessica stood with her left foot turned out to model the matte black heels, which featured a long zip up the inside of her leg. Her toned bare thighs peeked out from underneath her fluffy outerwear as she ditched the bottoms.

She held the beige and black leopard print number together with her left hand and placed her other up to her chin as she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly apart. The singer and actress had her signature blond hair styled in waves that cascaded down her back.

Jessica accessorized with a gold hand chain bracelet and several rings. She stunned as she posed in front of a large mirror with a gold frame on a dark green wall inside an archway. The “I Think I’m In Love With You” hitmaker also had an ornate candelabra behind her as well as a rug cascading over a chair.

The company tagged its founder’s official account on the snap. It shared a discount code in the caption and announced a flash sale on her Holiday Edit, which features items chosen personally by the Employee of the Month actress.

Fans shared plenty of praise in the comments section.

“Love those boots gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“QUEEN,” another commented in all caps with a heart symbol.

“Wow you look so hot in this pic! So proud of you and your perseverance,” another comment read.

“Stunning,” a fourth comment read with a praising hands emoji.

The upload received over 5,000 likes, proving a hit with its 336,000-plus followers.

This isn’t the only time Jessica has gone sans pants this week.

In another stunning snap shared to The Jessica Simpson Collection’s Instagram, the star flaunted her killer legs as she sat on a green chair in what appeared to be her shoe closet. Her tanned skin glowed, and she posed in a skintight white bodysuit with a high neck which she rocked alongside tartan boots with three large buckles and a black wide brimmed hat.

In the caption, the brand confirmed that the shoes, called the Kirlah, were back in stock for Christmas.