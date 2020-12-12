Abby Dowse Gets Festive In Sexy Semi-Sheer Lingerie & Red Hat: ‘Santa’s Little Helper’

Abby Dowse kicked off the weekend in sexy lingerie, delighting her numerous Instagram fans with a tantalizing Christmas-themed outfit that brought some serious heat to the app. The gorgeous Australian model flashed her bombshell curves in a revealing semi-sheer bodysuit, flaunting her hourglass figure and legs for days in a sizzling mirror selfie.

The blond beauty opted for a skin-toned one-piece decorated with bright-red stripes that accentuated her waist, midriff, and perky chest. The see-through fabric was further embellished with an elegant red-and-white floral print that added chic and femininity to the racy number. Abby paired the garment with strappy, high-heeled Gladiator sandals — an open-toed design in a bright-white color that showed off her matching pedicure. She topped off the smoking-hot look with a glimmering, fiery-red fedora and styled her hair in braided pigtails tied with festive, red-and-white bows.

The smokeshow cut a seductive figure as she posed with her legs apart, giving followers an eyeful of her long, lean pins. Her slender hips and thighs were also on display thanks to the bodysuit’s incredible high cut. Likewise, its plunging neckline flaunted her deep cleavage, making for an overall provocative look that showcased all of her killer curves.

The babe brushed her braids over her breasts, strategically censoring her bosom. She grabbed one of her pigtails, holding up the phone with her other hand and peering into the screen as she snapped the shot. A pair of dainty bracelets sparkled on her forearms and a large band ring shone on one of her fingers. Her jewelry collection was complete with large hoop earrings and a layered necklace that called even more attention to her ample cleavage.

Abby penned a playful caption for her selfie, spreading some Christmas cheer with a Santa emoji. She tagged online retailer Missy Empire as the maker of her bodysuit, expressing her love for the eye-popping outfit with a heart.

Her online admirers took a cue from the 31-year-old, filling the comments section with hearts. Many of her supporters left gushing messages complimenting her beauty and alluring appearance. The upload amassed 552 comments in just three hours, in addition to more than 23,160 likes.

“U look amazing Abby,” said one fan, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

“I’d slay 12 elves to get to that,” quipped a second Instagrammer.

“So that’s what [sic] causing the meltdown of the polar ice,” wrote a third follower.

“Absolutely breathtaking,” chimed in a fourth devotee, followed by a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji. “Will never get used to how fine you are,” they added.

As The Inquisitr reported, Abby has been keeping fans on their toes with a number of suggestive uploads all week long. Just yesterday, the Aussie hottie went braless under a see-through lace robe for a steamy bathroom selfie. Two days ago, the model put her voluptuous assets on show in an ultra-revealing two-piece lingerie set while sitting with her legs spread.