Jade Grobler Poses Topless In Just A Thong Bikini: ‘Natural Habitat’

Jade Grobler has been sharing tantalizing photos on social media lately, and her latest update was no exception. On Friday, December 11, the 22-year-old model dropped jaws with a single snapshot that showed her posing topless.

In the snap, the blond beauty was photographed near a body of water. The background showed stunning views of nature with trees and big rock formations. The time of the photo shoot session possibly happened late afternoon where the sun was setting.

Jade stood in the middle of the frame with her toned backside directed to the camera. The babe crossed her arms over her chest to cover her breasts as she was topless. Her right hand touched her shoulder, and a small star ink was seen on her wrist. From her stance, a glimpse of her sideboob, as well as her tattoo found on the base of her bust, were evident in the shot. She looked over her shoulder and gazed into the camera, offering a sultry gaze.

The internet personality sported a pair of printed bikini bottoms that were tiny and showed plenty of skin. It had a white base with small black prints. The waistband was made up of narrow straps that clung to her trim waist, accentuating her slender hips. Its thong feature perfectly showcased her perky booty. The color of her swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned skin.

Jade wore her golden tresses down with a side part and styled straight with some waves at the ends. The hairstyle suited her barely there look. She kept her jewelry simple and wore a minimalistic ring.

Jade paired the photo with a short caption, wherein she described the location as a “natural habitat.” She tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture. The online site was where she mostly uploads her exclusive content.

In less than a day, the newest addition to her page gained more than 24,000 likes and 330 comments. A lot of her eager fans dived into the comments section to add their compliments. Most of them raved about her insanely fit physique, while some praised her beautiful facial features, including her nose and lips. Countless online supporters struggled with words but still wanted to chime in, dropping a trail of emoji instead.

“You are perfect and sensual. I love this pic of you. It is my favorite at the moment,” one of her fans commented.

“What a nice picture! Those buns look amazing! You’re gifted with so much beauty,” added another follower.

“Too sexy! I’m not complaining, though. I love nature and you. We should explore the wonders of the world together,” a third social media user wrote.