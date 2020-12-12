Jilissa Zoltko Looks Gorgeous In A Tight Printed Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

American bombshell Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account on Friday, December 11, to share yet another stunning update with her adoring fans. The Miami-based model flashed her insane figure in a printed bikini from PrettyLittleThing.

The blond hottie was photographed lounging on a sunbed under the blazing sun. The skyscraper views behind her indicated that she was on the balcony of a building. Tall buildings and the blue sky mostly filled the background of the shot.

In the first pic, she stretched her legs, keeping her knees slightly bent, and tucked her left leg under her right. Jilissa leaned backward and placed her left arm on the backrest to support her body. The second photo featured the babe in a similar pose. This time, she raised her chin as if enjoying the warm sunshine.

A swipe to the right showed Jilissa leaning on the backrest with one of her arms raised to her head, shielding her eyes from the bright glare of the sun. Her right hand was seen tugging at her thong, pulling the waistband up. In the last image, she held onto her sunglasses while looking at a distance.

Jilissa flaunted her lean physique in a sexy animal-print bikini set. The top featured classic padded cups that hardly contained her ample chest. It also had a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the underwire structure pushed her breasts upward and made her cleavage pop. The straps that provided support went over her shoulders, accentuating her slim arms.

She sported a pair of bottoms that featured a simple style. The waistline sat a few inches below her belly button, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, particularly her taut tummy and abs.

Apart from her eyewear, Jilissa sported a pair of hoop earrings and several rings as her accessories. She left her golden tresses down and styled in loose waves that hung over her shoulders. She also opted for a white polish on her nails.

The influencer used emoji instead of words in the caption. She also tagged her bikini sponsor, PrettyLittleThing, in both the post and the picture.

Her 935,000 followers weren’t shy about showing the pics some love by clicking the like button more than 32,700 times in less than a day after it was shared to her feed. Many of her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 340 messages.

“You are the curviest hottest girl on the planet,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous and beautiful, as always,” gushed another admirer.

“Looking good over there!” added a third follower.