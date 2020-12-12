Daily COVID-19 Deaths Will Likely Top 9/11 For At Least The Next Two Months, CDC Director Warns

Daily deaths from COVID-19 will likely top the 9/11 death toll for at least next two months, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this week.

With coronavirus infections and deaths on the rise across the country, many public health experts are sounding the alarm about how much worse the coming weeks and months could get. Robert Redfield, CDC director, said that the coming months will be particularly difficult as daily deaths likely top 3,000.

“We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor,” he said during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, via The Hill.

Redfield said that the recent vaccine approval will not be able to impact the situation that is to come.

The Hill noted that the United States reached a record high on Wednesday, with 3,054 COVID-19 deaths. That topped the roughly 2,900 killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks or the 2,400 who perished in the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Hill noted that the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has consistently topped 200,000, which experts have warned will lead to even greater strain on hospital systems in the coming weeks as many of these cases worsen.

The CDC director emphasized the need to take proper precautions, saying that masks are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Other public health experts have long warned that infections were likely to rise with the onset of fall and winter, when more people are forced indoors and social distancing became more difficult.

Many state and local leaders have responded by instituting more stringent restrictions, and cautioned against traveling or visiting family around the holidays. As The Inquisitr reported, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Americans should stay at home as much as possible.

“Sometimes it’s absolutely necessary, but to the extent possible, don’t travel; don’t congregate together,” said Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases.

The loss has been personal for Fauci. As People magazine reported, the 32-year-old brother of his daughter’s boyfriend died after being infected and suffering from an unusual complication.

But Redfield did offer some optimism for the road ahead, saying that the new vaccines will eventually be able to slow the spread of the virus. Once enough Americans have been vaccinated to reach herd immunity, there will a more dramatic turnaround, he said.