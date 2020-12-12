Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Lives That ‘Don’t Overlap Much’ After Divorce Drama, Report Claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still together after nearing divorce earlier this year, but not spending a lot of time together, a new report claims.

The celebrity power couple faced divorce rumors over the course of the year as reports indicated that Kim was unhappy with her husband’s outbursts and unpredictable behavior. A new story from People magazine claims that while the couple is still together, they are going on with separate and sometimes very different lives.

A source told the celebrity news outlet that the pair managed to make it through the rough patch in the summer, but are very much focused on their own projects and their own lives.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” the source said. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

The source added that Kim seems to be happy, and is deeply focused on her advocacy. She has been active in calling for prison reform, and this week was vocal in opposition to the federal execution of Brandon Bernard. She took to Twitter to express her anger and sadness after he was put to death.

“I’m so messed up right now,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

While Kim’s work has put her in the spotlight, People magazine reported that Kanye has maintained a lower profile since his long-shot presidential bid came to an end last month. The outlet noted that Kanye’s decision to run for president put considerable strain on the marriage, bringing the couple to the brink of divorce before they were able to work out their issues late in the summer.

As The Inquisitr noted, the loss appeared to hit Kanye hard. A report from OK! Magazine claimed that the rapper thought he would receive millions of voters, but ended up with just around 60,000. The loss for President Donald Trump hit him hard as well, as Kanye reportedly had hopes that he could serve in a cabinet position during Trump’s second term.

“Kanye isn’t a rational person,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

“He honestly thought he had a chance of getting millions of votes. The end result was humiliating.”

The insider went on to say that Kanye was threatening to leave the country, but Kim did not approve of the idea.