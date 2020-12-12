Miley Cyrus Poses Topless In The Bathtub For Racy Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus had something of a wild Friday at home, and her Instagram followers got some racy peeks at it.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to post a late-night snap that showed her poolside in a tiny bikini. With her tongue out and her head faced away from the camera, Cyrus pulled at the top of her tiny swimsuit as she struck a racy pose. The bikini showed off her well-toned stomach and arms, with her body covered in dark shadows for the nighttime swim. In the caption for the shot, Cyrus wrote that “Friday hits different in this Covid era.”

The wild night continued after her time by the pool ended. In a later photo shared in her Instagram stories, Miley reclined topless in a bathtub, with her hand covering her chest to remain strategically covered.

The singer had a face mask on while relaxing in the tub, though her caption made it clear that she’d rather not be spending the night at home.

“Covid a** Friday,” she wrote. “I wanna go the f*ck out. We’re sooooo close.”

The singer has opened up about how she is dealing with the pandemic, saying in a recent interview with Howard Stern that it has not stopped her wild side from coming out, even while she’s trying to stay safe. As the New York Post’s Page Six noted, Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson broke up this summer, but she told Stern that she’s still finding a way to date safely.

That means what used to be in-person encounters have moved virtually, she explained.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” Cyrus said. “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe.”

It was not the first time that Cyrus shared a very revealing post with fans this week. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the social media site earlier in the day to share a video of herself singing along to the song “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by The Stooges as she swayed in a colorful vest with nothing on underneath.

As the report noted, Cyrus has found another way to stay busy during the pandemic, putting most of her energy into promoting her newest album, and devoting most of the social media page to spreading the word. She has shared a number of videos showing off the new project.