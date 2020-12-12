Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump’s Bid To Challenge Election Results Not Over After Supreme Court Loss

The fight for Donald Trump’s second term in office isn’t over yet, Rudy Giuliani said on Friday.

After the Supreme Court ruled against a bid from the state of Texas that could have overturned the results of the election, the former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer indicated that their bid to challenge the results of the election will still press forward. Hours after the ruling that Texas did not have the right to challenge how other states could run their elections — which, if successful, would have allowed the states to throw out results and select electors who might pick Trump as president — Giuliani found a silver lining in the ruling.

In an interview on Newsmax, he pointed out that the ruling did not discuss the merits of the case, instead rejecting it on the grounds that the state did not have the right to interfere with how others ran their elections.

“So the answer to that is to bring the case now to the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging some of the same facts where there would be standing,” Giuliani said, via The Hill. “There’s nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court in which the president of course would have standing, some of the electors would have standing in that their constitutional rights have been violated.”

The case brought by Texas was seen as one of the last major attempts to challenge the outcome of the race. Trump himself praised the effort earlier in the week and hundreds of top Republicans publicly supported the effort, with many filing amicus briefs.

The Hill noted that Trump and his allies have pushed lawsuits across a number of states raising largely unfounded claims of fraud, losing nearly all of them for lack of evidence. Many have drawn sharp criticism what legal experts have called sloppy arguments.

As The Inquisitr reported, one lawsuit cited a legal expert who said there was evidence of illegal voting taking place in Michigan, but went on to cite data that actually came from Minnesota. Another claimed to have uncovered evidence of fraud in Edison County, Michigan. As critics quickly pointed out, there is no county by that name in the state of Michigan. Both of those cases failed.

Despite the losses, Giuliani said on Friday that there was still more fight ahead.

“We’re not finished,” he said. “Believe me.”