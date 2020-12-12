After Bid To Overturn Election Failed, Journalist Says Donald Trump Will Resign So Mike Pence Can Pardon Him

With the Supreme Court closing the door on the latest attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, one journalist believes that Donald Trump will decide to resign from his office and have Mike Pence issue a pardon to him.

On Friday, the court ruled against a bid from the state of Texas and supported by a number of top Republicans that would have invalidated the votes in a number of key swing states that went for Joe Biden. If the case had been successful, it would have allowed these states to overturn their results and select their own electors who could then pick Trump to return to the White House.

With the bid failed, experts have said this is likely the end of the attempts from Trump and his allies to overturn the outcome of the election. The next step, journalist Cheri Jacobus speculated, could be a resignation from the president.

“Now Trump will resign so that Pence can pardon him,” tweeted the journalist and podcast host. “I don’t think he will risk trying to pardon himself since it’s not clear that he can and that it would be upheld.”

Jacobus joined a number of others who have speculated that Trump may try to protect himself against potential prosecution after his presidency ends. As The Inquisitr reported, some legal experts believe he could face charges at any point after leaving the White House and losing the de facto immunity that comes with the office of the presidency.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Others have also predicted that he may not serve out the rest of his time in office. The Inquisitr noted that political columnist Brent Budowsky also predicted that he would resign at some point before Biden’s inauguration so the vice president could give him immunity.

“A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable,” he wrote in a column for The Hill.

“Without a federal pardon, it is almost guaranteed that Trump will spend much of the coming years mired in federal cases that could pose grave legal risks for him, and create problems for executing any multibillion-dollar business deal.”

Trump had not yet commented on Friday’s decision, and has consistently maintained that he really won the race but was robbed of his victory through massive election fraud. His legal team and allies have had difficulty proving any of the allegations, suffering a string of court defeats.