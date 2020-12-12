Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Cleavage-Baring Christmas Dress And The Team Needed To Help Her Walk In It

Mariah Carey is determined to look good for Christmas, even if it takes a small team of people to help her do it.

The singer took to Instagram to show off the cleavage-baring silver frock that she wore for a Christmas special. In the video, Carey showed off the gigantic and sparkling outfit while she walked backstage before a performance. She had a group of people who helped carry the outer edges of the dress while she slowly and carefully made her way to the stage, explaining to fans that it was dangerous and difficult to walk in it.

“So obviously we’re in a frock, a fabulous sparkling moment. The only thing is walking in this is not very easy,” she said. “So because I am so festive I’m going to have a moment and do the performance. But I’m just telling you, if I fall down in this thing, it’s not going to be good.”

The post was a hit with her fans, racking up more than 17,000 likes in less than an hour. Many took to the comments section to praise the singer for her stunning holiday look.

“you are so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a heart emoji. “I love you so much”

“Queen of Christmas,” added another.

Others loved the outfit, even if it may have been a bit impractical for walking.

“What can I do to get this for a wedding dress when your done!!!! I’d do anything Mariah!!” one person commented.

“This gown though,” wrote another, ending the comment with a series of heart emoji.

The video showed a bit of the backstage preparations for Carey’s recent special, Mariah’s Magical Christmas, which debuted earlier this month on Apple TV. The program got a glowing review from BuzzFeed News, which noted that it had a simple plot.

“The whole premise is basically that we’re all lacking cheer because of the crappy year we’ve had and Santa is sending Mariah Carey to bring us joy. A solid plot,” the review noted.

Carey has taken to social media regularly to share some backstage glimpses and promote the project. Before the video showing off her frock, she posted some other clips showing off her equally revealing outfits. In another short video posted to Instagram, she wore a mini dress with a plunging neckline that also showed off plenty of cleavage.

Another post gave fans a glimpse of the outfit in action as the now-stationary Carey performed on stage.