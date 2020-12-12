NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Target James Harden In Bid To Help Lure Free Agents Like Giannis Antetokounmpo

James Harden could be headed up north to help the Toronto Raptors bounce back into title contention and seem more attractive to other star players, one NBA reporter suggests.

With Harden and the Houston Rockets moving toward an apparent divorce very soon, there has been increasing speculation about where the former NBA MVP could land next. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports outlined a number of under-the-radar options, including the Raptors. Quinn noted that when Kawhi Leonard bolted from Toronto after winning a title, it seemed clear that he preferred the chance to play with Paul George in Los Angeles rather than staying with Pascal Siakam.

With a big year of free agents ahead, Quinn wrote that other big-name stars would likely come to the same conclusion, making it difficult for the Raptors to claw back into title contention in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

“Why would Giannis Antetokounmpo choose Siakam over Luka Doncic or Jimmy Butler?” he wrote. “In their present state, the Raptors not only lack a true superstar, but also the means to lure one on the open market. Siakam might not be that sort of player, but he’s the kind of bait that might be able to catch one.”

Siakam, he suggested, could be an attractive piece for the Rockets in a potential deal.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

That could put the Raptors in the running for Harden, he speculated, noting that the All-Star guard would seem to be a good fit with the sharp-shooting Fred VanVleet, who can convert the three-point opportunities Harden would help to create. Kyle Lowry has also proven to be adept at sharing ball-handling duties, he added.

The primary objective for the Raptors in going after Harden would be to rebuild a team that lost significant talent to free agency in consecutive offseasons, he added.

“Toronto has now seen in back-to-back postseasons just how necessary a true superstar is,” he wrote. “Harden would give them that kind of superstar, and potentially access to others.”

As The Inquisitr noted, there are a number of other teams reportedly in the running for Harden, who has made it clear to Houston management that he wants out. The Philadelphia 76ers are seen as one of the most logical fits, allowing Harden to reunite with former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey who is now in charge of basketball operations in Philadelphia. The Sixers are also seen as one of the few teams that could put together a sufficiently enticing package, potentially sending Ben Simmons to serve as a centerpiece for a rapid rebuild in Houston.