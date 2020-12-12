Dove Cameron Looks Stunning In Form-Fitting Strapless Dress

Dove Cameron is celebrating a big milestone by showing fans a stunning snap of her in a form-fitting strapless dress.

The actress and singer took to Instagram to post a message thanking supporters for helping the music video for her new single “We Belong” quickly reach 1 million views. Cameron shared a picture from the filming, showing her wearing a strapless pink dress that showed off her curves. The singer wrote in the caption that she was “humbled and perplexed” by all the support her fans had shown her.

The picture was a hit with fans, racking up more than 400,000 likes in just 30 minutes. Many took to the comments section to congratulate Cameron on the accomplishment.

“im so proud of you,” one person wrote.

“I can’t get your song outta my head,” another wrote.

Others had praise for Cameron herself, saying she looked stunning in the video and in the snap she shared.

“Beautiful,” one commented.

“Omg this is just wow,” added another.

As Cameron said in a recent interview, the song is very dear to her and a reflection of her relationship with boyfriend Thomas Doherty. As Just Jared Jr. reported, Cameron said it can often be difficult when their work takes them in different directions when they just want to be together, but they feel so in love and know they belong together.

“That sort of sentiment about like, ‘I belong to me, I’m mine, but then after that, directly after that, I’m yours.’ The more you know yourself, the more able you are to feel your own chemistry and your own true north and your own compass,” she said. “I don’t know, it’s like one of those things where the more you talk about it, it doesn’t make sense. It’s completely non-verbal, non-formulaic, like it’s not the same for everybody, like you just know.”

Cameron has been using her social media presence to promote the new single, sharing a number of other clips and images from behind the scenes of the music video. Before the stunning shot of her wearing a strapless dress, the 24-year-old posted another photo that showed her in the same outfit, sitting on the floor of a home while filming.

This one attracted some viral attention as well, racking up more than 1.2 million likes. Cameron offered another message thanking fans for the support they had shown, saying she was grateful to have them backing her work.