Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trolls Texas GOP After Secession Threat: ‘A Confederacy Of Dunces’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at the Texas Republican Party after it made an apparent threat to secede after losing a key court battle that could have overturned the outcome of the presidential election.

As The Inquisitr reported, the state GOP issued a statement after the Supreme Court denied an attempt to overturn the election. The lawsuit, which had the backing of a number of top Republicans across the country, sought to invalidate the vote in a series of key battlegrounds won by Joe Biden, which would have allowed them to pick their own electors who could then name Trump as president.

After the case was thrown out, Texas GOP Chairman Allen West released a statement slamming the dismissal and suggesting that his state and others supporting the effort leave the Union.

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable,” West said, via WFLA. “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

Scott Heins / Getty Images

His apparent threat drew an immediate backlash, with one viral response coming from Ocasio-Cortez. The recently re-elected congresswoman from the Bronx took to Twitter to quote a portion of West’s suggestion.

“A Confederacy of Dunces,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, mocking the statement while making a reference to the classic John Kennedy Toole novel.

Ocasio-Cortez had been vocally opposed to the lawsuit, taking to Twitter to call out her colleagues in the House who supported the effort. Earlier, she called them out for trying to overturn the results of the race rather than working on a much-needed stimulus for Americans hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“106 House Republicans are spending critical time when people are starving and small businesses are shuttering trying to overturn the results of our election, but please tell us more about how ‘both sides are just as bad,’ ” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

She is not the only member of her caucus taking aim at those who publicly backed the suit. As The Inquisitr reported, New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell called on Nancy Pelosi to refuse to seat the GOP House members who stood in support of the attempt to invalidate voting results. The group had joined a number of state attorneys general in filing briefs with the Supreme Court expressing their support. Pascrell claimed that Pelosi had the authority to do so under the U.S. Constitution, citing a clause put in place after the Civil War barring traitors who were seeking to destroy the Union.