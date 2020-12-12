Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sally Sows Doubt

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week, December 14 through 18, teases Sally’s asking Jack some pointed questions that seem to insinuate that Kyle doesn’t deserve his position at Jabot. Meanwhile, Summer warns her man away from Genoa City’s newest redheaded citizen. Finally, Lily knows who plans to testify against Billy, and she lets him know he won’t believe who it is.

Sally (Courtney Hope) seems to be interviewing Jack (Peter Bergman) about his son Kyle (Michael Mealor). She has lots of questions about how Kyle achieved such success at Jabot at such a young age. Sally asks Jack to tell her all about how Kyle worked his way up through the ranks and how he managed to reach the pinnacle of the company’s jobs, becoming the CEO. Jack seems shocked when Sally wants to know what else Kyle has going for him other than being Jack’s son.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) gives Kyle a bit dose of the truth. On his way out of town, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gave Summer a piece of advice not to trust Sally. Summer informs her man that her new co-worker is after her job, and she knows exactly how Sally aims to throw her off her game. She believes Sally will go after Kyle to get her. She lets Kyle know to keep his guard up when it comes to Genoa City’s newest resident. Fans cheered for him to listen.

“Kyle better listen to summer! If he falls for sally’s garbage, bro, I swear,” replied a viewer.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) does some sleuthing for Billy (Jason Thompson). She’s convinced he’s innocent, and when she has the chance to find out who the eyewitness against him is, Lily jumps at the chance to help out her boyfriend. After she sees who it is, Lily goes back to Billy to let him know. He anxiously awaits the identity of whoever saw him near the scene of the crime. Lily lets him know that she absolutely saw the person, and when he asks her to spill, she says he’ll never believe it.

Y&R spoilers reveal that Alyssa is the person who’s planning to place Billy at the scene. He’s shocked that she would end up doing something like that since they’d worked together so closely on her exposé of Adam (Mark Grossman). Neither like the youngest Newman son, and he felt that they were on the same side when it came to Adam.