Justin Amash Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Election Fraud Hoax’ As ‘Embarrassing’ & ‘Dishonorable’

In the wake of the Supreme Court shooting down Texas’ Donald Trump-supported attempt to overturn the results of the election in four key swing states, outgoing Michigan Rep. Justin Amash took aim at the president’s recent attempts to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

“The election fraud hoax will go down as one of the most embarrassing and dishonorable episodes in American political history, and countless Republican officials went along with it and promoted it,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the attorney pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision to shoot down Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, which attempted to invalidate the swing state votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Amash noted that the rejection order was written in less than one page and suggested that the brevity of the order was reflective of the suit’s lack of substance.

Former two-term Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also pushed back against the lawsuit and suggested it would be shot down upon arrival in the high court. Like Amash, he expressed dismay at some of the figures supporting the legal effort.

BBC previously claimed that voter fraud disinformation was circulating on social media for months before the election. The publication claimed that Trump was at the top of this purported network of disinformation and first starting warning about voter fraud back in April.

Despite the president’s battle to prove electoral fraud, Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias claimed on Twitter that Trump and his legal team have lost 57 lawsuits thus far and won just one.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Amash isn’t the only one to take issue with his former GOP colleagues and their support of the recent attempts to overturn the results of the election. In an op-ed for NBC News, author Robert Schlesinger pointed to the Republican support of Paxton’s lawsuit and said this particular case is representative of a certain faction of Republicans turning against democracy.

“The case and the Republican House members’ support of it illustrates the biggest problem Biden will face in office — and one that will inform or impede his ability to deal with the towering crises of the Covid-19 pandemic and our precarious economic situation: How can a U.S. president govern, let alone solve major problems, if one of our political parties is openly hostile to our entire political system?”

According to Schlesinger, many Republicans have gone from being opposed to the Democratic Party to against the democratic system of the United States. This alleged trend, he argued, is becoming an existential threat to American society.