Rachel Cook Shows Off Sand-Covered Booty, Cornrows In Ultra-Revealing Bikini

Model, content creator and certified hardbody Rachel Cook flaunted an exciting new look with her latest social media post. On Friday evening, the 25-year-old updated her popular Instagram feed with a two-pic slideshow that showed her electrifying a beach on Turks and Caicos in an ultra-revealing, two-piece swim ensemble that put her perky assets on full display.

In addition to showing off her prominent bustline and taut, sand-covered posterior in the provocative post, Cook also ignited the frame with a stunning new look, sporting cornrows throughout the sexy spread.

Cook hyped the sultry series as being part of a shoot for an upcoming edition of Nirvana Magazine, a digital platform she created along with photographers Robert Voltaire and Alvin Nguyen. She further implored her 3 million followers to check out the virtual publication for exclusive content.

While she shilled for her pet project in the caption, her fans were going wild for the free sneak preview in the post’s comments section. Just a few, short hours after the sexy slideshow went live, nearly 400 comments had been left in the thread.

“Absolutely stunning and incredibly beautiful,” wrote one fan of her steamy presentation.

“Dewd,” deadpanned another avid supporter. “Stawp with the hawtness!!!!”

“My girl rocking cornrows & my heart fluttering,” wrote a third follower. “Gully AF. I love it.”

“If u ever need help getting that sand off, well…” joked another admirer, who added multiple fire emoji for effect.

Cook’s fans further engaged with her update by double-tapping it at an incredible rate. Within the same time frame, it had amassed almost 50,000 likes.

Cook was captured from incredibly close range in the first photo as she posed with her back to the camera. Although she had turned her head to the side, offering a clear view of her impressive profile in the process, it was her tight, gym-sculpted derrière that took center-stage in the sensuous snap.

The model’s cheeky side was covered with large patches of sand grains and bordered on its upper edge by a skimpy, white thong bottom. Meanwhile, her braided extensions blanketed her back and the thin straps of her bikini top.

In the background, the cyan skies and ocean waters, as well as the sandy beach, provided a bright canvas for her sun-kissed skin and dark-colored mane.

The second snap was taken from a much wider angle and showed Cook on her knees as the tide rustled in around her. Her seaside surroundings could be seen in slightly greater detail in the shot, while the foreground of the photo was dominated by a tempting display of her cleavage, bare navel and picturesque face.

Earlier in the week, Cook brought the sizzle to her timeline with another two-pic share that found her rocking a similarly scanty bikini.