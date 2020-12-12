Charly Jordan Rocks A Seriously Tiny Crochet Bikini, Takes A Spill, & Jiggles Her Buns In Fun Video

Charly encouraged her fans to check out the remix of the single she recorded with Riot Ten.

On Friday, December 11, model and musician Charly Jordan used some stunning visuals to convince her Instagram followers to listen to a new remix of “Wanna Go,” an energetic house single that she and Riot Ten collaborated on.

In her video teaser, a snippet of the song played over footage of Charly at the beach. She was initially filmed from behind as she leaned on the wooden railing of a pier. She had a gorgeous view that included rolling turquoise waves and a vibrant blue sky filled with fluffy white clouds.

Charly was clad in a crochet bikini that provided a scanty amount of coverage. Her top featured olive green ties around the neck and back that were all tipped with tassels. The back of her bottoms were the same earthy color. The garment’s cheeky design bared a significant amount of her peachy derrière. Her blond hair was styled in a high topknot that formed a nest of thick curls on top of her head.

When she turned around and began slowly strutting toward the camera, it was revealed that her top had seriously tiny triangle cups. They were an array of colors, including blue, yellow, and maroon. The edges were finished with brown scallop trim. The larger triangle that formed the front of her bottoms featured a similar design. She teasingly tugged on the sides of her bottoms, raised her arms over her head, and hopped up in the air before the clip cut to a shot of her that was slightly different.

Charly’s curls were now covered by a black snapback with a yellow smiley face on it, and she had a fruity drink in her hand. A flock of seagulls swarmed around behind her. She took a sip from her glass and held it in front of the camera.

For the next shot, she moved to the beach. She gleefully spun around in the sand before suddenly taking a spill. She fell on her back right where the tide was coming in, and her pink drink ended up getting mixed with the salty water that drenched her backside. She remained in the water for a bit, allowing a wave to crash into her.

She went from silly to sultry for the next shot, which showed her slowly and sensually emerging from the water. When the soaking-wet model reached the camera, she turned around and placed her fingers underneath her the swells of her pert posterior. She playfully jiggled her buns and stuck her tongue out to conclude the video.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Charly shared another revealing post with her fans on Thursday. It included a cheeky photo of the model with sand on her partially bared booty.