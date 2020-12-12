Rudy Giuliani Brags About ‘Celebrity’ Treatment In Hospital For COVID-19 After Potentially Exposing Hundreds

Rudy Giuliani appeared to brag about getting “celebrity” treatment while hospitalized with COVID-19 — even after health experts said he may have exposed hundreds of people to the deadly virus.

As Rolling Stone reported, the former New York City mayor turned lawyer for President Donald Trump opened up about his bout with COVID-19, which led to him being taken to Georgetown University Hospital for a four-day stay. While giving a radio interview, Giuliani seemed to admit that he was treated differently because of his status.

“Yeah, well, I mean, sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried. If something happens to you, they’re going to examine it more carefully and do everything right,” Giuliani said, adding that it he wasn’t famous, he likely wouldn’t have gotten admitted to the hospital. He added that White House physician Sean Conley talked him into going.

Giuliani said he received some of the same treatments as the president did during his own hospital stay earlier this year. As The Daily Mail reported, that included receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment manufactured by Regeneron, a powerful therapy that is scarce for the average American.

Giuliani also bragged about how well the treatment worked for him.

“The minute I took the cocktail yesterday, I felt 100 percent better,” he said. “It works very quickly, wow.”

Critics had also taken aim at Trump for the treatment he received after his own infection, which came days after a reception at the White House for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett where many in attendance did not wear masks or adhere to social distancing guidelines. While it was not confirmed whether this is where the president contracted the virus, many of those in attendance would end up becoming infected with the virus.

Giuliani had been sharply criticized for failing to take proper precautions prior to testing positive. He made a series of appearances in court and before state legislative bodies in recent weeks as he pushed Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, often not wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing measures.

As The Inquisitr reported, some raised concern that his actions could have put many others at risk. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Megan Ranney pointed to an appearance in Atlanta where Giuliani was seen hugging people, shaking hands, and posing for photographs while not wearing a mask. She noted that the days before a person can often be the most infectious in the days before they receive a positive test, calling it “disturbing” that Giuliani was around so many people during that time.