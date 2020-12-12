Texas GOP Calls For Secession After Supreme Court Rejects Election Lawsuit

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by the state of Texas that sought to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In response, the Texas Republican Party called for secession.

In a statement published on texasgop.org, chairman Allen West said that the Supreme Court “has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law.”

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable,” West stated.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.”

The statement provoked strong reactions from politicians, journalists and commentators.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois took to Twitter to call on the Texas Republican Party to retract the statement and fire West.

“The @TexasGOP is now actively calling for secession. This is madness,” Texas Democrats wrote in a Twitter post.

Conservative YouTuber Mark Dice expressed support for the initiative, writing in a tweet that secession “might be the best (or only) way to preserve freedom” if Republicans fail to keep control of the Senate.

“The Texas Republican Party is officially in favor of leaving the Union. They have lost their minds,” Democratic Rep. Brian Schatz of Hawaii tweeted, urging the media to press Republicans in the U.S. Congress on this issue.

“This is wild,” Washington Examiner reporter Mike Brest tweeted.

In a tweet, BlazeTV‘s Elijah Schaffer said that “secession may be our only option.”

Prominent supporters of President Donald Trump have had a difficult time accepting the fact that Democrat Joe Biden won the election, it seems. In recent days, as it became clear that the president has no chance of overturning the results, some of them floated the idea of secession.

Notably, as Newsweek reported, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested that liberals and conservatives simply cannot live together and noted that many right-wingers feel the same.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

As The Associated Press reported, the Supreme Court’s decision was a deadly blow to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the presidential race and paved the way for the electors named to the Electoral College to cast their votes for Biden.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said that they would have allowed Texas to file its complaint, but Trump’s three appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — voted against hearing the case.

Virtually all lawsuits filed on behalf of the Trump campaign have failed, some spectacularly. As The Inquisitr reported, attorney L. Lin Wood recently filed a typo-ridden motion, in which he misspelled his own name.