WWE Superstar Lana Shakes Her Booty With AEW’s Miro In Holiday-Themed Reel

CJ Perry — who is better known to wrestling fans and members of the WWE Universe as “The Ravishing Russian” Lana — rang in the holiday season on Instagram by shaking her booty to an up-tempo Christmas tune. The 35-year-old updated her tempting timeline on Friday night with a reel that was repurposed from TikTok and that also featured her real-life husband, AEW grappler Miro.

Throughout the uploaded clip, Lana and her partner, who formerly appeared alongside her as “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev from 2013 to 2020, could be seen performing a choreographed dance routine. Meanwhile, she mouthed the words to the backing audio, a bouncy medley from Pitch Perfect 2 performed by Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg that included renditions of “Winter Wonderland” and “Here Comes Santa Clause.”

Lana captioned the share by wishing both her and her husband’s fans well with a #HappyHolidays hashtag. She also drew attention to a Star Wars-inspired Christmas tree in the background, which was aided thematically by the matching Darth Vader sweaters that she and Miro wore throughout the 15-second clip.

Fans were clearly taken with the full-motion upload, as they combined to double-tap it nearly 10,000 times in just a half-hour after it had gone live. They had no qualms about sharing their love in the comments section, either, replying en masse with words of appreciation.

“You’re all so cute,” wrote one fan. “I wish I had a relationship like this.”

“OMG your matching Star Wars sweaters too though!” raved a second devotee. “So perfect!!!”

“@thelanawwe @tobemiro Love you guys!” wrote a third follower. “You are truly two of the coolest people I’ve seen! Never lose your inner child!”

“Things like this are why I keep social media!” exclaimed a fourth commenter. “Awesome Christmas sweaters!!”

The clip began with Lana and Miro shimmying their way into the frame as the music blared. Throughout the video, Lana posed suggestively and shook her assets while Miro did his best to keep pace (and largely succeeded in doing so).

Their shirts were red, black and white and featured AT-AT walkers, TIE fighters, insignias of the Galactic Empire and fir trees in succession. Meanwhile, Darth Vader appeared on their chests with a Santa hat atop his helmet. Lana completed the look with red workout shorts, while Miro’s were completely black.

In the background, their tree was topped with a hat-wearing Vader similar to the one on their clothes. It also provided a blast of illumination as its breadth was dotted with bright red lights.

Over the weekend, Lana was similarly stunning in a solo selfie that showed her sporting a particularly scanty swim ensemble.