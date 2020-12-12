Yanita Yancheva Lowers Pants To Show Off Sculpted Midriff

Yanita Yancheva showed off her sculpted body to her 1.7 million Instagram fans on Thursday, December 10, with a new post. The Bulgarian stunner and fitness model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to share a couple of photos in which she rocked a workout set that did her physique nothing but favors.

Yancheva was photographed in a boxing ring at the gym Cardio Fitness Beverwijk in the Netherlands, as indicated by the geotag. She posed against one of the red corner posts. In the first photo, she placed her hand on one of the lower ropes while using the other to lower the waistband of the bottoms, exposing her enviable midriff.

Yancheva had on a stylish two-piece workout set. It included a pair of bright red leggings with a black elastic that clung to her waist. The waistband was thick and come up above her belly button.

She paired it with a matching black sports bra with a low-cut neckline that bared her ample cleavage. It boasted medium straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Yancheva wore her platinum blond hair tied into a low ponytail with a small portion tied into a tight braid. She left two sections loose on the front, framing her face.

In the caption, Yancheva simply urged her followers to level up. She also noted that her outfit was from Body Engineers, a brand for which she is the CEO, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

The post was clearly a success. Within a day, it has attracted more than 35,600 likes and over 210 comments. Her fans didn’t skimp on compliments, praising Yancheva’s chiseled body and overall good looks. They also used the opportunity to interact with her message.

“Definitely you are the best of fitness my friend,” one of her followers raved.

“Damn. That’s all I can say is damn,” replied another admirer.

“I just say that you are Queen of beauty,” a third fan gushed.

“Definitely looks like you have done that. Nice shots,” added a fourth fan.

Yancheva has a killer physique and she doesn’t tire of flaunting it on Instagram. Earlier this week, she shared a smoldering photo that saw her lying on the edge of a pool while rocking a minuscule bikini that did a whole lot more showing than covering, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The two-piece bathing suit boasted a zebra print in brown against a nude background. The top featured itty-bitty triangles and a low neckline that teased plenty of cleavage.