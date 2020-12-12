Iggy Azalea Flaunts Insane Body In Purple Lace Bra And Matching Panties

Iggy Azalea is wowing her 14.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy new upload. The “Black Widow” singer shared a new photo to her timeline on December 11, where she rocked nothing but a purple lace bra with matching panties. Iggy was sporting undergarments from Lounge Underwear, a company whose intimates she rocks from time to time.

In the hot new photo, Iggy showed off an ample amount of cleavage in the sexy bra which featured thin straps and a thick underwire. The matching panties were mid-rise, landing just a few inches below her belly button. The “Fancy” singer cocked her body to one side in the post, showing off her long toned-torso.

Iggy appeared to be in motion as the image was snapped, with her right arm slightly blurred as she held it up towards her head. She wore her long blond locks up in a ponytail, with several strands left down which landed to the side of her face. The Aussie also wore gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

The rapper’s large right forearm tattoo was on full display in the image, which matched the background behind her somewhat. Iggy was standing in front of a painting by artist Mira Dancy who she tagged in the caption of the post. The artist is known for her bright paintings on plexiglass, which generally feature nudes.

In under an hour, the hot photo brought in over 47,000 likes and had hundreds of comments. Fans complimented Iggy on her incredible physique, with many noting she looked fabulous for giving birth earlier this year.

“OKAY POST BABY BODY,” one fan wrote.

“Ill never get over this look im obsessed luv,” a second added.

“Damn you are so fine,” another admirer said.

“Omg slay mama,” a fourth wrote.

Other users left noting but emoji under the pic, which included a hefty amount of the flame symbol, heart-eyed smiley face, and crowns as followers repeatedly called her a “queen.”

The hot new upload from Iggy was quite the surprise for her millions of fans, as the singer hasn’t been posting too many revealing photos lately. While she has posed for pics where she rocked some skintight garbs, her last ultra-revealing pic came all the way back in July.

In the throwback, Iggy wore a bright orange bathing suit which she matched to a bright colored wig. The new mom showed off her postpartum body, which absolutely stunned her fans. The rapper’s tummy was flat as could be, and Iggy played off the phrase “baby weight” by noting in her caption that she had a “baby waist.”