WWE News: Goldberg Talks About When He Plans To Retire

In a new interview with Bleacher Report, Bill Goldberg talked about the ageing process and having to hang up his boots eventually. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he knows that day will come down the line, but he isn’t ready to call it a day quite yet.

During the conversation, Goldberg said that he isn’t the same performer he used to be. However, wrestling still provides a way for him to make a decent living and support his loved ones. Therefore, fans can expect to see him compete as long as he has some gas left in the tank.

“We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it. I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it. It’s very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I’m not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, ‘Oh, am I ruining my legacy?’ Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family.”

Goldberg is signed to the company until 2023, and he’s expected to have at least two matches per year until then. He doesn’t know when he’ll officially call it a day, but he did tell Bleacher Report that he’ll stop before he turns 60.

According to Goldberg, he’s a businessman first and foremost. While he doesn’t want to keep fighting until he’s too old to, he’ll always be willing to listen to propositions if they make sense from a monetary and creative perspective.

Goldberg’s last match was at this year’s WrestleMania. He lost the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the event, but he was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer hopes to face “The Big Dog” soon, though.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, WWE officials are reportedly considering the dream match for WrestleMania 37, which is currently scheduled to take place in March.

Goldberg has called Reigns out to a match again this week. As The Inquisitr report documented, he said that a showdown between the pair needs to happen, and all the signs point toward it being booked in the foreseeable future.

However, a bout between Reigns and Goldberg could hinge on the availability of Dwayne Johnson, who has also expressed an interest in facing “The Big Dog” at next year’s WrestleMania.