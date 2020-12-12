Joe Biden Is Being Pressured To Resign So Kamala Harris Can Take Power, Commentator Says

Not long after The New York Times reported that Joe Biden secured enough electors to be deemed head of state by the Electoral College, news broke that his embattled son is the focus of a federal tax probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. According to conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, the timing of the probe is part of a broader plan to push the President-elect from his position and make way for Kamala Harris.

“Media is reporting Hunter Biden now stuff as they want to entangle Joe Biden. Push for him to resign. Then their little Hitler can take power. Full fascist coup right in front of our face, led by CNN,” he tweeted.

Theories around Joe Biden’s possible resignation have swirled for months. Donald Trump previously suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push for legislation centered around the 25th amendment was driven by a plan to remove the Democrat from office for his alleged cognitive issues and make way for Harris, who the president suggested would enact a further left-wing agenda.

Cernovich’s recent prediction was echoed by some other social media users.

“I should have placed my bet months ago. I guessed something like this would happen to biden allowing Kamala to take over by default,” one tweeted.

“This was the plan from day one. I thought they’d use his declining mental status/health but this is even faster and cleaner for them,” another wrote.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Columnist John Nolte recently argued that the Biden family’s alleged corruption was hidden until states certified the election for the Democratc Party’s candidate. His comments came after news that both Hunter Biden and the former vice president’s brother, James Biden, are the focus of federal probes. The former is being investigated for possible money laundering, and the latter for his ties to the hospital business Americore Health, which is the focus of a criminal inquiry in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Although Joe Biden has not publicly claimed he would step down from his position, he allegedly told aides in private that he might only serve one term. According to Politico, the Democrat has privately indicated he would “he will almost certainly not run for a second term” but refrained from making a pledge. The publication claimed that four people regularly in contact with Joe Biden said it is “virtually inconceivable” that he will seek re-election in 2024.

The comments came as the Democrat’s top advisers — along with prominent Democrats — debated whether he should publicly pledge to serve just one term.