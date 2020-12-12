Demi Rose Shows Off Ridiculous Curves, Cleavage In Camo Chaps & Plunging Top

Supermodel and bona fide Instagram stunner Demi Rose Mawby offered her 15.3 million followers an enthralling new look at her bombshell body in tight-fitting attire on Friday. With her latest update to the social media platform, the curvaceous 25-year-old showed off her ridiculous shape with a snap taken from the Serengeti in Northern Tanzania.

Demi appeared to be sitting in the back end of an all-terrain vehicle in the picture while wearing a bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a pair of camouflage chaps. The ensemble excelled at accentuating her sharp, bountiful curves while also allowing for a sizable showing of skin. Most notably, her impressive cleavage was clearly displayed in the middle of the frame.

The runway star captioned her photo update by revealing that she had just enjoyed one of the best days of her young life while working with a standout crew in the African wild.

Demi’s photo post was a quick hit with her fans, who double-tapped it to the tune of 100,000-plus likes in well under an hour after it had appeared on her feed. They also voiced their approval with an outpouring of support in the comments section, logging almost 1,000 replies during the same time frame.

“Lara Croft vibes,” opined Love Island star and model/influencer Alexandra Cane, likening Demi to the iconic and famously shapely star of the Tomb Raider video game series.

“How are you so fine??” wrote a second supporter, who further expressed their feelings with a cornucopia of emoji.

“You look just as amazing as the safari does,” opined a third enthralled fan.

“Picture of beauty Demi,” added a fourth devotee. “Stay safe and keep smiling and looking beautiful.”

Demi sat partially on her right side in the semi-tight capture with her left hip protruding upward and the palm of her hand on the corresponding side cupping her plump posterior. She braced the weight of her upper body with her right arm, which was bent at the elbow and extending upward toward her delicate chin.

Meanwhile, her brunette hair was pulled back into a taut ponytail and her similarly dark eyes were firmly affixed to the device that documented her. She also pressed her glistening, pink-colored lips together, curling them into a subtle smile as she did so.

The model’s torso was snugly covered by a plunging black bodysuit that also featured a small patch of camouflaged material with a zipper at her midsection. Although the presentation of her cleavage was modest in comparison to that of some of her past offerings, the size and shape of her prominent bustline was nonetheless poorly masked by the skintight garment.

Demi completed the look with her camo chaps, which were more loose-fitting in nature and featured a series of wide-set pockets, black straps and silver buckles.

One day earlier, the Birmingham, England native brought the heat with an update that featured another black bodysuit that put her sinuous figure on full display.