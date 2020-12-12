Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Bare Thighs In Sweater Miniskirt That She Wears When She ‘Wakes Up Covered In Sweat’

Niece rocked an all-white ensemble.

According to Texas-based model Niece Waidhofer, a sweater miniskirt is the perfect piece to slip on when she starts sweating at an inopportune time.

In her latest Instagram update, the wickedly funny social media sensation showed off the revealing outfit that she wears for certain uncomfortable occasions. In her caption, she wrote that she rocks the look when she suffers from night sweats, joking that she isn’t sure whether menopause or tequila is to blame for her nocturnal sweat gland emissions.

Niece wrote that her perspiration makes her shiver, but her dreamy white ensemble didn’t look like it provided a lot of warmth. She rocked a skintight bralette top with a plummeting neckline that showcased her eye-popping cleavage. Rhinestone trim framed her ample assets to draw further attention to them. The glittering finishing also eliminated the need for neck jewelry. She paired the piece with a soft and fuzzy sweater miniskirt that left little of her shapely thighs to the imagination. The waistline hit right at the navel, and the top of her bellybutton barely peeked out over the waistband. Her bared belly was taut and trim.

Niece’s ivory ensemble was just a few shades lighter than her fair skin, which looked flawless and smooth. She completed her look with a snow-colored fur cap with hints of gray in it. Her contrasting dark locks spilled out from the bottom of her warm headwear, tumbling down over her shoulders and chest in slightly mussed waves.

She posed on a bed covered with a disheveled white duvet. She leaned back on her hands and gave the camera a flirty little smirk while keeping her sparkling gray eyes trained on its lens. Her constricted pupils were ringed by what appeared to be the reflection of a ring light. Her pic captured the sculpted shape of her high cheekbones, strong jawline, and delicate chin.

In just one hour, Niece’s stunning snapshot and comedic caption earned her over 29,000 likes. Her online admirers left hundreds of messages in the comments section, where many of them tried their hand at being humorous.

“Great Photo. Dr. Zhivago or Emma Frost??” quipped one commenter.

“50 shades of white,” another message read.

“I’m always just completely blown away by how gorgeous you are. Your face is absolutely stunning,” wrote a third fan.

“I don’t know why this photo reminded me of the woman from Austin Powers 2. Ivana Humpalot lol,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

