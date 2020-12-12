Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Two-Tone Bikini

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa tantalized her 12.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 11, when she uploaded some sizzling new snapshots of herself clad in a bikini.

The 22-year-old bombshell was captured poolside for the three-slide series, as the ocean was visible behind her. Jailyne took center stage in each frame, striking numerous sexy poses that drew the eye to her figure.

She was seemingly captured mid-walk in the first slide, as the front of her figure faced the camera. She titled her head downward and looked to be staring at the floor. She sat on the pool’s edge with her thighs parted in the second snapshot, emitting a sultry energy as she stared down in front of her once more. The third image showed her sitting poolside while she popped one hip out to emphasize her curves.

Her long brunette locks were styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back. Her nails were cut short and appeared to be polished with a light nude color.

Jailyne showed off her famous assets in a lavender bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s minuscule cups could barely contain her bosomy chest, revealing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured a two-tone design. The tiny high-waisted bottoms highlighted her hips, bodacious booty, and slim waist. Jailyne accessorized the poolside look with a a necklace, a bracelet, and a naval piercing.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed at the Four Seasons hotel in the Maldives. In the caption, she wished her followers a good Friday, telling them to “have fun” and enjoy their lives. She also indicated that Fashion Nova designed her bathing suit, as she tagged the brand’s Instagram handle.

The sizzling series received a great deal of support from social media users, accumulating more than 391,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. Additionally, nearly 3,000 followers commented under the post to express their adulation for the model, her looks, her body, and her choice of bikini.

“Brightening my day,” one individual wrote, following their compliment with a number of fire emoji.

“Prettiest girl in the world, and it ain’t even close,” chimed in another admirer.

“Wow gorgeous as always queen, I agree we only have one life, we have to make it worth it,” a third fan asserted, repealing to Jailyne’s caption.

“Your body is so beautiful,” proclaimed a fourth user.

The bombshell has taken to her Instagram account to share plenty of jaw-dropping content in the past. On December 5, she uploaded some images of herself in a sheer top and skintight jeans.