Joe Biden Could Be Impeached Over Son’s Business Dealings, Suggests Sean Hannity

President-elect Joe Biden will not take office until January 20 next year, but speculation has already begun about his potential impeachment.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, an ally of President Donald Trump, suggested Friday on his radio show that Biden could be impeached over his son Hunter’s business dealings, watchdog group Media Matters reported.

“What are you going to do if — you know, all these people that impeached Trump, how do you not impeach if it’s Joe Biden one day? How do you not do it?” Hannity asked, describing the scandals involving the former vice president as a “family foreign crime syndicate.”

Hannity said that the allegations regarding Hunter Biden’s involvement in Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, are merely “the tip of the iceberg” and said that the Democrat’s son could also be guilty of money laundering.

“You know, pretty amazing stuff, I’ve got to tell you. Amazing times we’re looking — living in,” Hannity added, arguing that the main difference between Republicans and Democrats is that Republicans are honest about what they represent and advocate for.

“They all have an agenda. You know, the difference between us and them is we’re just honest about who we are.”

GOP politicians have long floated impeachment as one of the possible options for their party once and if the Democrat assumes the presidency.

In February this year, before Biden even won the Democratic nomination, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said that he could be removed from office over his actions regarding Ukraine, per Bloomberg.

Ernst said that Biden turned a “blind eye” to Burisma because his son made “over a million dollars a year” while sitting on the company’s board.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” the Iowa senator said at the time.

Democrats still control the House which means that Republicans would have to wait until 2022 to try and impeach Biden, provided that they win enough seats to have a majority.

Trump was impeached in 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens. Democrats saw the pressure campaign as an attempt to invite foreign meddling in the 2020 election, but the GOP-controlled Senate ultimately acquitted the commander-in-chief of all charges.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware and federal prosecutors in Manhattan have reportedly been investigating Hunter Biden since at least this spring. The probes were not known to the public until after the November 3 election. Attorney General William Barr reportedly knew about them, but chose to stay silent as to not influence the outcome of the race.