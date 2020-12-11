Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo’s Shocking Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 14 tease that Billy figures out who the eyewitness testifying against him is, but he’s busted before he gets a chance to talk to her. Elsewhere, Thoe manages to give Summer a warning before taking the Abbotts up on their offer and leaves town. Finally, Nate gets difficult news about his hand.

With Amanda (Mishael Morgan) in his corner — not to mention Lily (Christel Khalil) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) professing his innocence — Billy’s (Jason Thompson) been able to remain hopeful about beating the shooting rap. Unfortunately, his luck is about to run out, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lily figures out that Alyssa is the eyewitness that the Genoa City Police Department has who places Billy at the scene of the crime. Although Lily begs him not to, Billy goes up to Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) hotel room to confront her. Alyssa calls Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), who shows up at The Grand Phoenix Hotel and catches Billy red-handed. Rey cuffs him, and Amanda begs Billy to rehire her since he needs her representation even more than that he’s gotten arrested.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Turning the tables on his co-conspirator, Theo (Tyler Johnson) warns his former lover, Summer (Hunter King), to watch out for Sally (Courtney Hope). Theo has plenty of his own drama going on, and Summer calls him out on it. She also points out that Theo’s lawsuit likely isn’t going to be a slam dunk. She gives her ex-boyfriend a bit of advice, and in return, Theo offers some of his own. It’s clear that Sally isn’t pleased with being Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) assistant, and she’s already tried to get the job Lauren offered Summer and Summer’s old job at Jabot. Theo tells Summer to watch out for Genoa City’s newest redhead. Although Summer already had some inkling that Sally could be trouble, it seems likely that she takes Theo’s head up to heart.

Meanwhile, Theo decides to take Jack (Peter Bergman) and the rest of his family up on their offer to give him Dina’s (Marla Adams) boutique business in Paris. He and Jack have a positive conversation about his possible future.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) gets some bad news about his career as a physician. He’s trying to make the best of things and forage head with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but a call from his doctor could mean that his career as a surgeon is over. Since Elena is still somewhat hung up on Devon (Bryton James), she might not be able to support Nate the way he needs as he deals with the implications of lasting damage to his hand, which will change his life forever.