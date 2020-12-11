Cindy Prado Shows Off Insane Figure In Tiny Bikini While Riding Jet Ski

Cuban beauty Cindy Prado wowed thousands of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 11, when she shared some sexy new images of her bikini-clad self.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was captured out on the water for the seven-photo series as she rode on a jet ski. Cindy clearly stole the show in every slide as she struck some very sexy poses that showed her figure from different perspectives.

Her booty was on show in the first two slides, as she was snapped from behind. She displayed the right side of her figure in the third snapshot as she stood up on the water vehicle while propping her booty out. She showed off her left side in the fourth image as she stared the camera down. She sat down in the fifth photo, stood up once more in the sixth, and laid down in the seventh.

She wore a pout in all the photos, exuding a cool, unbothered demeanor. Her long highlighted blond hair was styled in large waves that fell around her back as it blew in the wind.

Cindy’s famous form was on display in a scanty coral-colored bathing suit. Her bikini top featured adjustable straps that tied around her back and tiny triangular-cups that gave way to a view of cleavage and sideboob.

The suit’s matching thong bottoms also flaunted her curves, especially her hips and plump booty. Their high-waisted side-straps further drew attention to her slim core. She completed the beachside look with a pair of square sunglasses and a White Fox belt bag.

Cindy revealed that she was photographed in Miami for the series, per the post’s geotag. She engaged with fans in the post’s caption, asking them to tag whoever they’d want to join them on a jet ski.

Friday’s post seemed to be popular with social media users as it amassed more than 19,000 likes in less than 30 minutes after going live. More than 160 fans also wrote in the comments section how much they admired Cindy, her good looks, her form, and her swimsuit.

“Wow very sexy,” one individual commented, adding several heart-eye and pink heart symbols.

You are gorgeous and very fit lady,” another admirer chimed in.

“You will always be at the very top spot on my list of fave and amazing people in this world,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with hug and rose emoji.

“Hot and beautiful photos,” a fourth user added.

