Halle Berry Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Black Dress For ‘Elf On A Shelf’ Challenge: ‘Carey On Berry’

Hollywood star Halle Berry stunned her 6.7 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she looked flawless in a figure-hugging dress while taking part of the “Elf on the Shelf” challenge.

The dress was a rich black color and the hue emphasized her sun-kissed skin. The garment was a sleeveless style that showed off the actress’s toned arms and shoulders. The dress featured a deep plunging neckline that was low enough to reveal Berry’s décolletage. Spaghetti straps offered support and folded fabric at the bust added some visual interest to the front. The material was a thicker type of fabric that gave a luxurious vibe to the attire. In addition, orange, blue, and white sequins added some sparkle to the side of the ensemble, though only a sliver of the decorated seams was visible.

Berry styled her long brunette locks into soft waves that cascaded down to just past her shoulders. Her hair was layered so that shorter wisps around her cheekbones — in addition to her trendy bangs — expertly framed her face.

Berry posed by facing the camera directly. The frame was zoomed in so that her figure was visible from the midriff upwards. She tilted her head slightly while giving fans the smallest of smiles. The background of the shot was a bright aqua wall which added a major pop of color to the picture.

However, what was one of the most eye-catching aspects of the upload was the fact that a small image of Mariah Carey, dressed in Christmas-inspired attire, sat on Berry’s shoulder. The James Bond star made a joke in her caption for the photo, creating the pun-filled hashtag #CareyonBerry.

The inclusion of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is part of the Elf on the Shelf challenge sweeping through social media. The game consists consists of one celebrity placing the shrunken image of a different celebrity somewhere in the photo, most commonly on the shoulder. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, Jewel and Ja Rule recently won praise for their addition to the challenge.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 172,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments.

“Ohhh that’s such a GOOD one!! My name rhymes with nothing,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with two pink hearts.

“I think I had a dream like this,” cheekily joked a second.

“Merry Christmas to all, especially you Miss Halle Berry and your children,” wished a third.

Even Mariah Carey herself chimed in with praise for the upload.

“Queen Halle!!!! Love this soooo much!!! Merry Christmas gorgeous!!!!” she wrote, concluding the comment with a number of black hearts, pine tree symbols, and snowflake emoji.