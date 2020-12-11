Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Figure In Tiny Workout Top And Booty Shorts

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo shared some revealing new photos of her fit physique with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 11.

The 26-year-old snapped herself in the mirror inside of a gym for the two-photo slideshow as workout equipment filled the background behind her. Qimmah stood out most in the both frames as she positioned herself in the center of each frame and struck two eye-catching poses.

In the first slide, the model posed with the right side of her figure facing the mirror as she propped her derriere out. She flexed her left arm and bent her left leg to show off her muscle gains. She pouted while staring at her phone’s screen. She showed off the back of her figure in the second snapshot, drawing the eye to her booty. She flexed her arm again as she smiled widely.

Qimmah’s curly dark hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail. She rocked her almond-shaped nails long and natural.

The model wore a white sports bra with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment tightly hugged her assets, and its low-cut neckline exposed a massive view of cleavage. The cropped number also flaunted her chiseled core.

She teamed the top with a pair of formfitting booty shorts that seemingly featured a blue and purple galaxy print on them. The tiny bottoms offered just minimal coverage as they accented her curvy hips and bodacious backside. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the post’s caption, she directed her fans to the link in her bio — which took them to her fitness website.

Friday’s photo set seemed to be a smash hit with Qimmah’s followers as it amassed more than 8,000 likes in less than an hour after going live. More than 155 fans also commented under the post to compliment the model’s fit figure, good looks, and sporty apparel.

“You are so cute babe,” one individual wrote, following with a string of red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and powerful,” another admirer chimed in.

“Your natural hair is beautiful and I love your shape,” a third fan asserted, adding a fire symbol.

“You are truly just flawless, you are by far the prettiest woman ever to walk this planet, an angel on earth,” a fourth user praised.

The stunner has dazzled her fans with numerous jaw-dropping posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared some images that displayed her in a scanty skintight jumpsuit that showed off her amazing figure once more.