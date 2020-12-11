Lady Sif Is Back In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ After Missing In ‘Ragnarok’ And ‘Avengers’ Flicks

Another former MCU star is returning to their role after disappearing from their franchise. Deadline is reporting that Jaimie Alexander will be reprising her role as Lady Sif in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

The character made her debut in the original Thor (2011) and returned in The Dark World (2013). Lady Sif fought alongside the Warriors Three, the God of Thunder’s closest allies. But after Avengers flick after Avengers flick went by, and Ragnarok passed, fans were wondering what happened to Alexander’s character?

Rumor has it she couldn’t appear in Ragnarok due to filming obligations for NBC’s Blindspot. Now that her schedule is allowing for it, the actress will be back to fight alongside fellow Asgardian Valkyrie and other newcomers who viewers have met over the last few years.

Deadline did not report on how Lady Sif will play into the storyline. Taiki Waititi is keeping his script under lock and key, with no leaks on the plot at this time. Some fans are theorizing the movie will see four Thor’s battle it out against Gorr the God Butcher, recently confirmed to be played by Oscar-winner Christian Bale.

Marvel Studio’s head Kevin Feige revealed some time ago that Lady Sif had been banished from Asgard by Loki while he was impersonating Odin. This spared her from the events of Ragnarok, and the subsequent tragedies that befell the Asgardian people, who now reside in Norway on Earth. Should Alexander have been able to film during the time of the movie, it might have prevented her from showing up in Love and Thunder. Fans will remember the tragic killing of the Warriors Three by Hela, which the Goddess of Death did with little effort.

It’s also been hinted at that Sif will show up in the Disney Plus Loki series alongside Tom Hiddleston. The show is still in production, but enough footage had been shot to put together a decent trailer which was revealed yesterday at Disney’s Investor Day. Alexander did not appear in the trailer, but her role or cameo might be a secret for now.

During Investors Day yesterday, Marvel Studios made dozens of shocking announcements regarding their upcoming slate, which included a lot of casting news. Alexander was not mentioned and the studio did not respond to Deadline for comment.

Alexander currently has no projects in the works, with her last gig in Blindspot which concluded earlier this year. Loki is set to debut on Disney Plus in May 2021 with Love and Thunder hitting theaters on February 11, 2022.