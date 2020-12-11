Laurence Bédard Rocks See-Through Top And Hot Pink Pants

Laurence Bédard thrilled many of her 2.9 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 14, with a smoldering new update. The Canadian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to post a photo that saw her in a racy outfit that included a see-through top and bright pants, a combo that put her fit body on show.

Laurence was photographed on a black metal staircase in a dark space that featured a pinkish light in the background, which cast colorful shadows on the wall next to her. She was sitting down on a step with one leg bent and the other stretched out in front of her.

Laurence stunned in a black top made from a black see-through material that exposed plenty of skin on her chest. However, it included flower designs that prevented it from showing too much. The triangles attached to a choker-type neckline that wrapped around her neck.

Laurence teamed it with a pair of hot pink pants that rose above her navel, highlighting her slim waist. The pants seemed to include built-in high-heeled shoes, adding an extra layer of sexiness to the garment.

In the caption, Laurence simply noted that today is a “pink Friday” and revealed that her post was an ad for Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

Within seven hours, the post has garnered more than 57,200 likes and upwards of 430 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Laurence with compliments, praising her beauty, body and style, while sharing their overall admiration for her.

“Absolutely stunning pic beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the message with a string of emoji.

“[H]ad to let go of my phone cause it suddenly got waaaaay too hot,” replied another one of her followers.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @lolobe4…. You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person… Thank you very much for the photo,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I LOVE YOU!!!! There I got off my chest. Lol,” added a fourth user.

Laurence is no stranger to showing off her curves and daring style in her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she shared a three-part slideshow that captured her in a modern, industrial-looking location as she rocked a revealing lingerie set and interesting shoes, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The bra featured thick straps that crossed over her breasts and stretched over her shoulders. Her high-heeled sandals has a series of strings that tied all the way up to her knees.