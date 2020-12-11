‘DOOL’ Star Camila Banus Flaunts Curves In Panties & Crochet Sweater: ‘How Does Light Enter Your Body?’

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus left little to the imagination in her new Instagram post featuring three photos, which seemed to delight her fans. The soap opera actress also shared a bit of wisdom about love.

In all the shots, Camila posed against a light background. She wore a pair of black thong panties and a long-sleeve white crochet cropped sweater, which had a tie in the front that she left untied. The actress’s brunette locks tumbled in curls around her shoulders from a side part.

In the first image, Camila sat on a white stool, and she leaned back, extending one leg while bending the other, resting some of her weight on her arm. With the other hand, Camila held the long untied string that ran down the front of her body from between her breasts, disappearing between her legs, contrasting with her dark underwear. The pose showcased the Gabi portrayer’s shapely legs and nipped-in waist. She looked over her shoulder at something off the screen.

Camila had a sultry look on her face for the second photo and held her full lips slightly open. She had both arms behind her and leaned slightly to one side, showcasing her flat tummy and curvy hips. The sweater pulled apart in the middle, revealing a hint of her round breasts, and on tassel rested on her thigh. In the final picture, Camila posed with one hand on her backside, pushing her chest out more, revealing a bit of underboob.

The actress’s Instagram fans showed some love for the share, with more than 2,260 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 160 took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with several choosing the flame to complete their replies.

“Sexy Camila and beautiful lady. You are beyond gorgeous,” enthused one devotee who included red lips and a rose.

“Smoking hot! You are spectacular! I hope your Holidays are bright!” a second fan gushed, including several flames and a red heart-eye smiley.

“You slay every time, babe. These are smoking hot. You could not look any sexier. Stunning,” replied a third Instagram user who added lighting strikes and a blushing smiley.

“Wow. So outrageously sexy. Amazing. You definitely shine bright, Camila. You’re completely perfect in every way. Have an awesome weekend,” a fourth follower wrote, including several roses and hearts.

The DOOL star often shares revealing photos of herself, keeping her fans engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she sat with her legs apart, showing a glimpse at her panties.