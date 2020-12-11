Shanina Shaik Smolders In Sheer Lingerie In Throwback Photo

Shanina Shaik tantalized many of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 11, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering throwback photo from her cover shoot for the May/June 2019 issue of Maxim that saw her rocking a racy sheer lingerie set.

The capture was a black-and-white shot that framed Shaik — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — from the right. Her whole cover shoot was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as noted in the Maxim article.

Shaik was dressed in a two-piece set that included a pair of lacy bottoms. It featured a thong back that showcased her pert derriere. Her top was also made of lace, but it included silver ring details and straps on the back. Thin, adjustable straps stretched over her shoulders.

Shaik wore an oversized hat and held a pair of white sunglasses in her hands, items that added a vintage touch to the picture. She also rocked elegant jewelry, including rings, a necklace and a stone bracelet.

In the caption, Shaik noted that this was a “Flashback Friday” share, using the popular Instagram hashtag “FBF” and tagged Bensimon.

The post was popular with her followers. Within eight hours, it has attracted more than 14,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments. They took to the comments section to rave about Shaik’s beauty and to praise the aesthetics of the photo.

“Damn! You’re so unreal and amazing love [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] I can only describe u with beautiful words,” one user wrote.

“I’m lost for words!! Will a plain WOW suffice??” replied another one of her admirers.

“How can your eyes be the center of this picture?? I mean its negative, your beautiful body is there AND we only see your face from the side! Maybe its just me but i cant keep my eyes of your eyes! You are just pure perfection,” a third fan chimed in.

“Oh my days.. happy friday thank you,” added a fourth user.

Shaik seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. As noted by The Inquisitr, she previously shared an image of herself wearing no pants as she sat on a bed. She was sideways in relation to the mirror, which she used to take the selfie using her phone. She sat back on her heels while looking at the screen with her lips pouted. She wore a gray sweater that gave off comfy vibes. The photo was taken in London.