La La Anthony Shows Off Insane Abs In Short Crop Top Hoodie While Exposing Underboob

La La Anthony is wowing her 11.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy new series of photos. The television personality showed off her insane body in a December 11 post where she shared two separate pics of herself. La La might have been wearing some baggy sweats in the new images, but she still managed to flash a good bit of skin.

In the first of the new photos, La La stood straight up while staring into the camera with a serious look on her face. She wore a tan crop top hoodie with matching pants that hung low on her hips. The ensemble showed off her toned midsection which she should never keep hidden. La La’s abs looked fitter than ever in the new snapshot, as her skin glowed with the reflection of the camera’s flash.

The former Total Request Live host wore her long maroon locks down in big Hollywood-style curves. She pulled most of her strands in front of her left shoulder as she rested her right hand on her neck. Lifting up her right arm moved her crop tops fabric in such a way that it also exposed a little bit of underboob.

The second photo in the series saw La La crouching down in the middle of a busy street, as cars could be seen behind her with their headlights on. The image was snapped closer to the reality star, showing off the detail of her fashionable sneakers. La La tucked her sweatpants into her hightops which were gold, green, and pink with tan laces.

In under 24 hours, the post got a lot of love not just from her fans, but from celebrity friends as well. The upload brought in over 237,000 likes and over 1,700 comments. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the 39-year-old, as followers gushed over her killer bod.

“Come on abs,” one user wrote with several heart-eyed smiley faces.

“Wow looking beautiful as ever Mrs. Anthony,” a second wrote.

“It’s the abs for me. Get it girl,” a third fan said.

Close friend Khloe Kardashian also hopped in on the fun, complimenting her pal on her amazing look.

“Holy crap! I am definitely not worthy! You are so beautiful! Inside and out!” the Good American designer wrote with several white hearts.

La La has been showing off her amazing physique lately on Instagram. Last month she shared some sexy snapshots from her vacation with Kim Kardashian. The Power star wore a revealing orange one-piece swimsuit which showed off her large round rump.